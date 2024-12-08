Viral Video: Haryana Teen Sits On Moving Car's Roof, Says Cop Father Will "Protect Him"

A teenager from Haryana has sparked concern on social media after a video of him sitting on the roof of a moving car and claiming his policeman father would "protect him" went viral. The clip has drawn widespread criticism for promoting reckless behaviour.

Posted on Instagram, the video has garnered over four million views. It shows the teenager sitting on Mahindra Thar's roof as it drives along a busy road, followed by footage of his father, dressed in a police uniform, sitting inside the vehicle. The video is captioned in Hindi: "Tu maar mai dekh lunga, ye kehne vaale papa hai mere" ("You hit, I'll handle it; I have a father who says this").

The vlogger, identified as Rakshit, has an Instagram account featuring similar daredevil stunts, including one video with a staggering 36 million views pinned to his profile.

The controversial video quickly spread across platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). Pune-based entrepreneur Chirag Barjatya shared the clip, voicing his concern: "What's happening in Haryana? A kid is sitting on a Thar (obviously) and saying his dad who is a policeman will save him? Save him from what? High time, Mahindra should start seizing such people and cars."

Barjatya's post sparked heated debates in the comments, with many users condemning the teenager's behaviour and expressing concern over the potential dangers of such stunts. One user pointed out, "This is so dangerous, not just for the kid but for everyone on the road."

Another wrote, "It's irresponsible and sends a dangerous message, especially considering the father's position as a policeman."

A third user added, "A lack of responsibility and respect for law and safety video should be taken down."