Viral Video: Hamster Takes Bath Like A Human, Internet Amazed

Picture shows the hamster rubbing its face while taking a bath.

You've probably seen pet animals like dogs and cats mimicking humans in some way, but have you ever seen a hamster mimicking a human's bathing style? If not, this is a must read for you. A viral video shows a group of hamsters bathing in a swimming pool, with one of them rubbing its entire body like a human.

Shared by an Instagram page named Beautiifull on August 8, the video is going viral now. The hamster in the video has a lighter skin colour, while others are dark brown. The wet gnawer is seen rubbing its face and whole body like a human while standing near the pool.

The video has attracted more than 4.2 million viewers and over 1.5 lakh likes since being shared. There are thousands of beautiful remarks in the comment section of the post.

One user wrote, "He was a human in his previous life."

Another said, "I want to give her my shampoo."

"Hoooman Stop recording me. instead give me your soap. And put it on my back," wrote a third user.

A video went viral last month showed a wild hamster posing for photographs. The viral video showed a photographer holding a camera when a hamster poked its head out of the ground. The photographer was seen giving the animal a beautiful flower. The hamster then emerged from the grass-covered ground and attempted to eat the flower.

To distract the animal, the photographer kept a hold of the beautiful flower being nibbled by the hamster and began taking photographs the animal.

The sound of the camera shutters and the adorable small critter nibbling on the lovely flower set a lovely tone for the video.

The video accumulated over 4 million views and more than 1.7 lakh likes.



