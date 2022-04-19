Viral Video: Giant Alligator Takes Easter Stroll In Florida

A giant alligator crawling in front of a home in Florida on Easter weekend

A video of a giant alligator crawling in front of a home in Florida on Easter weekend has shocked the internet. The video has been shared by the Sarasota County Sheriff's office on their Twitter and Facebook pages.

Captured by the sheriff's deputies, the video shows the alligator crawling, resting for a while in between and finding his way back to the community lake. The estimated length of alligator was 10 feet, as confirmed by the sheriff's deputies in a Facebook post.

“First things first: Happy Easter! Secondly, we're not sure if the Easter bunny made its way to Harrington Lake in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy... We're guessing he was about 10 feet in length and boy, did he take his time making it back to the lake he came from. (...We can't blame him just thinking about how heavy that tail must be)," the Facebook post said.

"FWC was advised but did not respond. For that reason, it's safe to assume he's still swimming in this lake, enjoying this beautiful Easter Sunday. Stay safe & call us if you need us," it added.

The shocking footage has led to comments from many social media users.

"It's the Florida swamp cat! On the move for mating season! What a sight to see. Florida native here but I'll always enjoy seeing these dinosaurs," a user said.

“It takes a lot of energy to move that big body. Lol. He plopped down a couple times. Needed to take a break," another user said posting a funny emoji.