Viral Video: Four Stunning Waterspouts Spotted Off The Coast Of Spain

The waterspouts were created after storms hit various parts of Mallorca on Friday.

A video showing four impressive waterspouts or marine tornadoes forming over the surface of the sea has surfaced online. The footage was captured from a sailboat off the Spanish island of Mallorca. It was shared on Twitter on Friday by user @cualify, and since it has accumulated over 715,000 views and more than 1,500 likes.

Watch the video below:

According to a local Spanish media outlet, Majorca Daily Bulletin, the four waterspouts were created after storms hit various parts of Mallorca on Friday. Waterspouts are relatively uncommon, and seeing four of these vortices together is a rare occurrence.

A waterspout is a tornado-like column or funnel of violently rotating air that usually forms over the surface of the sea. It is a non-supercell tornado over water having a five-part life cycle - formation of a dark spot on the water surface, spiral pattern on the water surface, formation of a spray ring, development of the visible condensation funnel, and ultimately, decay.

Waterspouts form mostly in tropical and subtropical areas. But regions, including Europe, Middle-East, Australia, New Zealand and Antarctica also report these votives on rare occasions.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a large-funnel cloud formation stunned and concerned guests at Walt Disney World Florida earlier this week after it appeared in the dark skies about the theme park. A video showed the ominous cloud over Epcot. The US National Weather Service later informed that it was a “funnel cloud”.

The incident did not cause any damage to the theme parks or nearby resorts, but it did create a commotion.