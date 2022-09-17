Old Video Showing Innovative Way Of Fumigation Goes Viral

Internet users praised the villager for taking care of their animals.

Necessity is the mother of innovation. This proverb has been proved right time and again, with people innovating technologies to make life easier. Every now and then, we find people making something unique and useful out of very basic amenities. Now, a video of such innovation to drive away mosquitoes is going viral on the internet.

The clip, shared on Reddit, showed a villager using "desi Indian jugaad" to get rid of mosquitoes in a cow shed. The villager used an electric fan to spread smoke of neem leaves - a method used by many people to get rid of blood-sucking mosquitoes - around the area.

Watch the video below:

The 30-second video showed neem leaves fuming right next to a sprinting fan, which is straight away passing on the smoke. The fan is kept on rotation mode so that the smoke is passed on equally to every corner of the animal shed. The video even showed cows standing in the shed while the fumigation was being done.

Initially, the video was shared earlier this month by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan. But it was reposted on Reddit on Friday.

In the comment section, internet users praised the villager for taking care of their animals and not merely treating them as milk providers. Some users even applauded the person for making the right use of Indian medicines like neem leaves.

"Kitne Tejaswi log hai humare paas kitne shandar pratibha rakhte hai ye (How wonderful people are, we have amazing talents)," wrote one user. "Great creativity," said another.

A third commented, "What a terific desi jugaad ,I like it." "Excellent idea," added fourth.