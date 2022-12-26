Viral Video: Fake Fight Between Santa And Grinch Leaves Children Terrified On Christmas

The video has garnered over 3 million views and several likes and comments.

A video of Santa Claus and a Grinch getting into a punch fight, leaving children hiding, and screaming is going viral on social media. The short clip was shared on Twitter on Sunday night and since then it has garnered over 3 million views and several likes and comments.

The video showed a family's Christmas celebration getting interrupted by a Grinch. It also showed guests gasping and children hiding, trembling and screaming under a piano.

The video opened to show a person dressed as Santa coming down the stairs and wishing everyone Merry Christmas. Moments later, while the kids shout in excitement and jump around, guests gasp and stare up the stairs before the Grinch appears. Santa and some of the guests are then seen fighting back while kids huddle together under a grand piano.

The video has left the internet divided. "Here's an example of one that probably went a little too far," wrote one user. "The kids hid under the piano. This was aggressive," said another, while a third user commented, "Came in too aggressive. That's the energy for teens not [five-year-olds]."

Meanwhile, this Christmas-inspired trend has gone viral on social media this year. Parents have been dressing up as the Grinch, barging into their own homes and pretending to steal the presents under the tree, much to the dismay of kids hoping Santa brought them everything on their lists.

Several videos on social media show the moment parents dressed as the Grinch shock their children by trying to steal gifts under the tree. In the clips, while some kids run away screaming in fear, others freeze and cry. Some videos also show a few brave children defending themselves, their families and the gifts by fighting back.

