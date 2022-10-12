Viral Video: Elephant Enjoys Puchka In Assam

The clip opens with the jumbo standing next to a phuchka vendor.

A video showing an elephant enjoying puchkas In Assam's Tezpur has gone viral on social media.

Also known as pani puri or golgappa, this street food is a favourite of millions across the nation. And now, it seems an elephant has also taken a liking to the tangy street snack. A video of an elephant enjoying puchkas has surfaced online. The clip is all things adorable. We don't blame the animal. After all, phuchkas are hard to resist.

The clip opens with the jumbo standing next to a phuchka vendor. We can see the vendor feeding phuchka to the elephant, one after the other. We can see a guard standing next to the elephant as it relishes the mouth-watering delight.



In another video, we can see other customers waiting for their turn as the vendor serves his special guest.

Just like humans, even animals encounter food cravings. Don't believe us? Take a look at this video featuring another jumbo, who was particular about eating a jackfruit. Shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the clip captures a hungry elephant reaching out for the jackfruit hanging on the highest branch of the tree. After quite some effort and hard work, it finally managed to pull the fruit down.



Alongside the video, she wrote, "Jackfruit is to elephants what mangoes are to humans... and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming.”



Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming ????



video- shared pic.twitter.com/Gx83TST8kV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 1, 2022





So what do you have to say about it?