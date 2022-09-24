Viral Video: Ducklings Sleep Over A Puppy And It Is Not Disturbed At All

Picture shows a puppy with a bunch of cute ducklings.

An adorable video is winning hearts on the Internet that shows a little puppy and a bunch of ducklings playing and relaxing together in the wild. Shared by a user named Yoda4ever on Twitter on Saturday, the video has taken the internet by storm.

"Puppy thinks he's one of them," reads the caption of the post.

The video starts with a shot of a little puppy looking for a spot to sit while being followed by the ducklings. The ducklings can be seen perched on the puppy's body in the next frame as the puppy sleeps peacefully. Even though several of them can be seen perched on its head, the puppy doesn't look troubled by this at all.

Just a few hours after getting shared, the video has amassed over 8.1 million views, more than 4.2 lakh likes. The post has also been retweeted more than 46,000 times. Numerous users have made beautiful remarks in the comment section of the post.

One user wrote, "I was somehow both surprised and not surprised to find you in the thread when I was scrolling through this haha. That made me laugh (in a good way), so thank you for that- and hi!"

A second user said, "Oh my gosh! TOO much cuteness!"