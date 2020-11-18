Viral Video: Clever Dog Tricks Owner Into Thinking He Hasn't Eaten A Treat

Watch as this clever golden retriever outsmarts his owner

A clever dog has gone viral on social media for outsmarting his owner. Recently, a lot of videos that have surfaced online showing humans testing the patience of their pets by placing a treat in front of them and instructing them to not eat it. Usually, the videos follow a set pattern - either the dog waits obediently or he gobbles the treat up shamelessly. Not this time.

This clever dog broke the mold by having his cake and eating it too.

In the clip, which was originally uploaded to TikTok, a man places a treat in front of his adorable golden retriever and instructs him to wait while he steps out of the room. The dog watches his owner disappear before quickly eating the treat.

Then, in an ingenious move, he trots over to the drawer where the treats are kept, opens it and takes one out. The pooch then calmly walks back to the table and sets the treat down before shutting the drawer.

Genius.

The video was re-posted on Twitter by British financier Helena Morrissey. Watch it below:

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the dog's clever stunt has been viewed over 3.9 million times, collecting hundreds of impressed comments.

That incredible, I love the bit where the dog suddenly remembers it hasn't pushed the draw shut. ???????? — MrCEssex (@MrCEssex1) November 13, 2020

Some speculated that the dog was trained to perform the stunt, while others countered that training did not make it any less impressive or funny.

We all know this Anne. But it's still funny and a cat couldn't do this! — Helena Morrissey DBE (@MorrisseyHelena) November 14, 2020

