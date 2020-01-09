Viral Video: Child Runs On Narrow Fourth-Floor Ledge As Parents Shower

A chilling video shows a child running on a thin ledge, four stories above the ground.

A chilling video going viral online shows a young child running on a thin ledge, four stories above the ground, while her parents were reportedly taking a shower. The video was captured on Saturday in the city of Tenerife in Spain, reports Sky News.

In the clip, the child is seen walking quickly along the narrow ledge with no barrier in Playa Paraiso. She appears to have climbed out of the apartment window. The video shows her running towards the balcony of the apartment, pausing for a few moments and then turning back.

The video was shared on the Facebook page 'I Love Tenerife', where it has collected 3.4 million views and over 25,000 shocked comments. "This toddler managed to climb out of this building window whilst the parents were taking a shower," the page captioned the video.

"Oh my goodness, she even runs and trips over her foot and still doesn't fall!" wrote one person in the comments section. "My stomach has turned inside out at such a sight," said another. Many also criticised the parents for leaving their daughter unattended.

According to the Facebook page, the video was filmed by a tourist in the opposite building. "The video was taken by the daughter of a tourist staying at an apartment close to this one. His daughter took the video whilst he was running over to the building to try and do something and notify security," they wrote.

Metro News reports that the child's parents are believed to be holidaymakers from Finland who do not wish to be named. Police, who were informed of the incident on Monday, are currently searching for the parents. It is not known whether they are still in Spain or have flown back.