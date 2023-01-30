Viral Video: Boy Steals The Show With His Bhangra Performance, Internet Delighted

The boy drops some fiery Bhangra moves

Everybody finds it super cute when little kids sing or dance. One such video that has delighted social media users is of a little boy who was filmed showing off some stellar Bhangra moves at a function. The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Harpreet Singh.

In the video, the young boy steals the show as he takes center stage and dances to the Punjabi song 'Tera Yaar Bolda'. Without a care in the world, the boy drops some fiery Bhangra moves, with adorable expressions. Another boy is also seen dancing with him. Throughout the dance, the kid was seen smiling and enjoying himself.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral with more than 6.8 lakh likes, and netizens are showering love on the cute boy. Users are pouring heart emojis on the post and appreciating the boy's terrific dance moves and infectious energy. Many said that it was the best thing that they watched that day, while others said they watched the video on a loop.

One user said, ''Oh, I have never seen such a cute dance.'' Another commented, ''Wow..perfect bhangda performance.''

A third said, ''Face expressions and dance moves are flawless. A true pro who is also adorable." Can't stop watching him,” shared another.

A few days back, a video of three boys showcasing their stunning dance to the song surfaced on Instagram. In the clip, three little African boys were seen dancing to the peppy song with synchronized moves and delightful expressions.

