Watch: Artist's Rendition Of 'Naatu Naatu' On Veena To Celebrate Oscar Win Delights Internet

The video was shared by Veena Srivani

India scripted history at the Academy Awards 2023 as 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for Best Original Song for RRR, becoming the first ever Indian song to win in the category. Overjoyed and elated, Indians are busy celebrating the historic win. Now, a video of an artist playing 'Naatu Naatu' on veena to congratulate team RRR has surfaced online, delighting music lovers.

''Let's congratulate our RRR team. I am very proud that Natu Natu is the first song from an Indian film to win the Oscar Award for best Original song; Great Honour!'' read the caption of the video shared by Veena Srivani.

Watch the video here:

Let's Congratulate our RRR team.



I am very proud that Natu Natu is the first song from an Indian film to win the Oscar Award for best Original song; Great Honour!!! pic.twitter.com/J1v0jqhfcK — Veena Srivani (@veenasrivani) March 13, 2023

The video shows the artist Veena Srivani playing 'Naatu Naatu' on a veena. The melodious tune produced by the veena coupled with the spirited music of the 'RRR' song is an absolute treat for the ears.

Internet users loved the soulful rendition and praised the artist for such a wonderful tribute to the movie. Many called it ''soothing'', ''amazing'', and ''mindblowing'', and heaped praises on the artist and her smile.

One user wrote, ''The joy on your face is as good as the music you played ! Great start to my day.'' Another commented, ''Ma'am your gracious smile ...made it more beautiful.'' A third said, ''Beautiful! Seriously, your veena sounds more sweeter than the original music.'' A fourth added, ''Wonderful. U are veena. R u playing a veena. The gleam in your eye is just unmissable. Sometimes i just ponder the name indicates so much as to what we do.''

This is the third major international recognition for the chartbuster song composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, after a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

'Naatu Naatu' celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Ram Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm. RRR, set in the 1920s, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.