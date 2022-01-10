Viral Video: A Mother's Priceless Reaction After Son Gifts Her New Phone

A viral video shows a mother's delight at receiving a new phone from her son.

A heartwarming video shows a mother's delight at receiving an unexpected birthday gift from her son. The clip, which was first shared by a Twitter user named Vignesh, shows the son surprising his mother with a new phone. The joy on the mother's face after opening her gift has struck a chord with thousands of viewers, including actor R Madhavan, who retweeted the video.

In the clip, the son hands his mother a large bag, which she opens to find a smaller bag inside. On seeing a brand new phone inside the bag, her bafflement turns to joy and she hurries forward to hug her son. "The phone inside the bag is worth Rs 8,800 but the happiness it brought to mother's face is priceless," read the caption in Tamil. The phone was apparently a birthday gift. Watch the video below:

Adhula Irundha Mobile-oda Velai Verum 8800 Rs Dhan...! Aana Enga Amma Patta Sandhoshathuku Velayae Kidayaadhu ❤️ Birthday Gift..! pic.twitter.com/4QZJE7Ocii — Vignesh (@VigneshSammu) January 5, 2022

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has racked up over 7 lakh views and thousands of comments and retweets.

Among those who were touched by the video was Madhavan. "This happiness has no price," he wrote in Tamil while sharing the video.

Many others praised the son for surprising his mother and called the video "touching" and "emotional". Here is a look at some more reactions:

???? So wholesome ! Don't know the language she is speaking in but we all understood that she was saying, "Why spent so much money on a costly phone?" She is so so happy ???? Belated Happy Birthday, Aunty ji ???? — Shaan (@yourshaan) January 8, 2022

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.