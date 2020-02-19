Viral: This Puppy Is Best Friends With A Pigeon. The Internet Can't Get Enough

Herman and Lundy's adorable pics have gone viral online.

A rescue organisation in Rochester, New York, is home to a pair of unlikely best friends - a Chihuahua and a pigeon.

Herman and Lundy are roommates at The Mia Foundation, a nonprofit rescue for animals with birth defects. According to Fox News, Lundy is an eight-week-old Chihuahua who can't use his back legs. His best friend is Herman - a pigeon who can't fly, most likely because of a brain injury.

On Valentine's Day, The Mia Foundation shared heartwarming pics of the puppy and the pigeon cuddling together. The pictures have gone viral on Facebook, and the sweet friendship between the two is warming hearts across the world.

Since being shared online less than a week ago, the pics have collected over 21,000 'likes' and a whopping 45,000 'shares'.

"Well, I think you just made the cutest thing on the internet!" wrote one person in the comments section. "These photos just made my day! They are priceless!" said another, while a third added: "What an awesome pigeon to take a puppy under her wing."

Sue Rogers, who runs the foundation, told news outlet WHEC that the friendship began about six weeks ago, when she decided to put the puppy and the pigeon in the dog bed together.

"Thursday night I took Herman out of his playpen to give him some time out and I put him in a dog bed and then I had to tend to Lundy so I put Lundy in with him," Sue said to WHEC. "They just looked really cute together so I took some pictures and posted them to Facebook and the next morning it was crazy."

The pictures have also helped the organisation by way of donations that have been pouring in since the post went viral.

"Just from a simple picture of a pigeon and a puppy being shared, we've already brought in over $6,000 in donations," Sue said.

This, of course, is not the first time that an unlikely animal friendship has captured the Internet's hearts. Earlier this month, a video of a badger and a coyote playing together had fascinated many.