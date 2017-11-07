Viral: This Dog's Ear Looks Like Trump's Face And Internet Is Horrified

A cyst inside Chief's ear looked like US President Donald Trump's face, her friend suggested. Not convinced, Jade posted the photo online and her friends too said the similarity was uncanny. Blonde hair, pursed lips - it's hard to miss it.
"This photo had to be taken whilst Chief was asleep as he does not like his inner ears to be touched and I swear I looked and zoomed in and out at this photo over 20 times and never saw Donald Trump - it was my eagle-eyed friend who pointed it out," Jade Robinson told BBC.
Chief's human is glad her pet (and his ear) is making everyone on the internet happy. She has now set up a page to raise funds for Chief's treatment.
"There's a lot of negativity on the internet and to me it's the little things that make me smile and it's nice to know Chief has made people smile - even if it's his ear," she said," she told The Mirror.
On Twitter, the eerie similarity between POTUS' face and the cyst inside Chief's ear got mixed reactions.
That Trump face in the dog's ear is freaking me out— curt. (@iccuIus) November 5, 2017
Donald Trump's face found in dog's ear (thanks to a cyst).— Andrew (@Spark_Bright) November 6, 2017
Thankfully it's curable and the Beagle won't suffer for four years like we will. pic.twitter.com/Nw0MgA1rOm
https://t.co/GNCce2DfD6 this may be the strangest #Beagle story this year @lifewithbeagle— Francesca Sharpe (@Sylindria) November 6, 2017
Retweeted something so uncomfortable, so I undid it. In my likes. "Trump face in dog's ear". You'll see it. So unpleasant and strange— BADNAN (@AdnanRashid) November 5, 2017
#Trump's face found in dog's ear cyst.— Damon Evans (@damocrat) November 7, 2017
It's bad enough having a cyst, but for it to look like Trump? Poor dog. https://t.co/mEZCFlY2Uk
*Opens Facebook*— Elling Hofland (@EllingHofland) November 7, 2017
*Reads headline stating "Donald Trump's face found in dog's ear cyst"*
*Throws phone in garbage*
Do you see the similarity?
Click for more trending news