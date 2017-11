Viral: This Dog's Ear Looks Like Trump's Face And Internet Is Horrified

That Trump face in the dog's ear is freaking me out — curt. (@iccuIus) November 5, 2017

Donald Trump's face found in dog's ear (thanks to a cyst).

Thankfully it's curable and the Beagle won't suffer for four years like we will. pic.twitter.com/Nw0MgA1rOm — Andrew (@Spark_Bright) November 6, 2017

Retweeted something so uncomfortable, so I undid it. In my likes. "Trump face in dog's ear". You'll see it. So unpleasant and strange — BADNAN (@AdnanRashid) November 5, 2017

#Trump's face found in dog's ear cyst.



It's bad enough having a cyst, but for it to look like Trump? Poor dog. https://t.co/mEZCFlY2Uk — Damon Evans (@damocrat) November 7, 2017

*Opens Facebook*



*Reads headline stating "Donald Trump's face found in dog's ear cyst"*



*Throws phone in garbage* — Elling Hofland (@EllingHofland) November 7, 2017

Jade Robinson's dog 'Chief' had been under the weather for a few days because of an ear infection. So, she took a photo of her dog's ear to send it to the vet. That photo is now all over the internet.A cyst inside Chief's ear looked like US President Donald Trump's face, her friend suggested. Not convinced, Jade posted the photo online and her friends too said the similarity was uncanny. Blonde hair, pursed lips - it's hard to miss it."This photo had to be taken whilst Chief was asleep as he does not like his inner ears to be touched and I swear I looked and zoomed in and out at this photo over 20 times and never saw Donald Trump - it was my eagle-eyed friend who pointed it out," Jade Robinson told BBC Chief's human is glad her pet (and his ear) is making everyone on the internet happy. She has now set up a page to raise funds for Chief's treatment."There's a lot of negativity on the internet and to me it's the little things that make me smile and it's nice to know Chief has made people smile - even if it's his ear," she said," she told The Mirror On Twitter, the eerie similarity between POTUS' face and the cyst inside Chief's ear got mixed reactions.Do you see the similarity?Click for more trending news