Viral: This Dog's Ear Looks Like Trump's Face And Internet Is Horrified

UK-based Jade Robinson posted a photo of her dog's ear online which many said resembled Donald Trump

That Trump face in the dog's ear is freaking me out — curt. (@iccuIus) November 5, 2017

Donald Trump's face found in dog's ear (thanks to a cyst).

Thankfully it's curable and the Beagle won't suffer for four years like we will. pic.twitter.com/Nw0MgA1rOm — Andrew (@Spark_Bright) November 6, 2017

Retweeted something so uncomfortable, so I undid it. In my likes. "Trump face in dog's ear". You'll see it. So unpleasant and strange — BADNAN (@AdnanRashid) November 5, 2017

#Trump's face found in dog's ear cyst.



It's bad enough having a cyst, but for it to look like Trump? Poor dog. https://t.co/mEZCFlY2Uk — Damon Evans (@damocrat) November 7, 2017

*Opens Facebook*



*Reads headline stating "Donald Trump's face found in dog's ear cyst"*



*Throws phone in garbage* — Elling Hofland (@EllingHofland) November 7, 2017