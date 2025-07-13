"Just Release Epstein Files": Elon Musk Doubles Down After Trump Post

Billionaire Elon Musk asked his former ally and US President, Donald Trump, to just release the case files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as promised. The comments came after Trump urged his supporters to stop attacking his team members over files related to the late disgraced financier.

"Seriously. He said 'Epstein' half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised," Musk said in a reply to a post on X.

Seriously.



He said “Epstein” half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein.



Just release the files as promised. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2025

The Trump administration has been facing backlash-- even from supporters-- after a memo released by the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) this week said Epstein never had a client list, nor was there any evidence that he may have blackmailed prominent people. The report also concluded that Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump defended his Attorney General Pam Bondi in a post on Truth Social, while also accusing members of the Biden administration and others of creating the files.

"We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and 'selfish people' are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein," Trump wrote in a lengthy post on his Truth social.

Conspiracy theorists, including several of Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters, believe in the existence of so-called "Epstein Files" that include a list of clients the disgraced financier used to blackmail well-known individuals.

The Trump administration's report drew disbelief from Trump's far-right supporters, who criticised Trump administration members, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, who had earlier supported and propagated the conspiracy theories related to "Epstein filed".

During his presidential election campaign in 2024, Donald Trump had pledged to make the case files related to Jeffrey Epstein public. The sex offender had died in prison in 2019, while he was awaiting prosecution on child sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges. While the Biden administration's findings at the time said that Epstein died by suicide, the Republicans have long claimed he was murdered.