Viral Post Claims Reynolds Is Discontinuing Its Iconic Blue Cap Pen, Company Responds

"The information being circulated is false," Reynolds said.

Pen maker Reynolds has issued a clarification after a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the company is discontinuing its iconic ball pen, the 045.

The Reynolds 045 fine carbure pen, popularly known as the Sachin Tendulkar pen, has been a household staple in India for its affordability and longevity. The white body and blue cap was found in almost every student and teacher's pencil pouch. The pen still continues to enjoy unparalleled popularity even after years in the market.

However, now a post on X called '90skid' suggested that Reynolds is discontinuing the manufacture of the iconic ball point pen. "Reynolds 045 Fine Carbure will no longer be available in market, end of an era.." read the post shared on Thursday.

Reynolds 045 Fine Carbure will no longer be available in market, end of an era..💔 pic.twitter.com/pSU4WoB5gt — 90skid (@memorable_90s) August 24, 2023

This news certainly came as a jolt for many who have fond memories of the pen and are still using it. Several users on the microblogging site expressed their disbelief and remembered how it used to be the go-to pen, while others said that they would buy a bunch to keep as reminder of the good old days.

"Why ?.. a lot of childhood memories with this pen . Still better than many new (pens)," wrote one user. "So sad to hear. I gave my 8th to 10th paper from this pen then I switched to Reynolds Jetter. After 6 months back to 045," said another.

However, Reynolds was quick to react to the viral news and clarify that it has no plans of stopping the 045 ball pen. Taking to Facebook, Reynolds said, "In light of recent misinformation, we wish to clarify: The information being circulated is false".

"We strongly advise our partners, stakeholders, and customers to refer to our official website and social media channels for genuine and accurate updates. Your trust remains our topmost priority," the company added.

In conclusion, the Reynolds 045 fine carbure pen will still be available in the market for Rs 10 per unit. On its website, the company describes the 045 as a "classic that will never go out of style" - a pen that "ensures smooth writing" while its "soft grip makes it comfortable to hold for longer".