'Like Living On Another Planet': Man Shares Video Of Antarctica

Mr Jordan explained that the sun rose three days ago.

The concept of moving between different worlds using a single door is a fantasy for many. However, this is a routine occurrence for those situated in Antarctica, where the freezing outside contrasts with the warm interior.

In a video that has now gone viral on the internet, a man documenting his life in Antarctica seems to be getting an experience every day that most of us don't even think of doing.

Matty Jordan, who is based on a research station in Antarctica, has shared a video with the text What Antarctica Looks Like Outside Today.

"Although not as typically beautiful as normal, I love days like this. Low, flat light really adds to the eeriness of Antarctica and makes me feel like I'm living on another planet. Sometimes it really feels like I am," he wrote in the video description.

"No matter what it looks like outside, it's still special. It is unlikely that we will see the sun today through this cloud. We had some nice auroras last night, which served as a reminder that we are still in winter, despite how bright it is during the day. We have a little bit over 2 weeks left before the aurora season is done. It'll just be too bright in the evening. Better make the most of it!, he added.

The video has gotten nearly 1 lakh views, with several comments.