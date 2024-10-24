Viral Pic Shows Rs 55,600 Admission Fee For Nursery Students, Sparks Debate

The notice was shared on X by Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi, an ENT surgeon

Education in India, particularly in metro cities, has become increasingly expensive, with skyrocketing school fees burdening parents. Private schools, especially those offering international curriculums, charge premium fees, targeting affluent families. Meanwhile, middle-class and lower-income families face financial hardship, sacrificing other essential expenses to prioritise the education of their children. Recently, a nursery school's staggering annual fee structure has sparked widespread outrage after going viral, leaving many shocked at the exorbitant charges. The breakdown of fees includes a whopping Rs 8,400 one-time parent orientation fee and a hefty Rs 55,600 admission fee specifically for nursery and junior KG students.

The notice was shared on X by Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi, an ENT surgeon, who wrote, ''8400 INR parent orientation fee!!! No parent will ever agree to pay even 20% of this for a doctor consultation. I am planning to open a school now.''

See the tweet here:

8400 INR parent orientation fee!!!

No parent will ever agree to pay even 20% of this for a Doctors consultation..



I am planning to open a school now 😁 pic.twitter.com/IWuy3udFYU — Jagdish Chaturvedi (@DrJagdishChatur) October 22, 2024

Many parents who are going through a similar situation resonated with his tweet and expressed their opinions in the comment section. One user wrote, ''These businesses feed on the snob value. If you want this system to stop, start by not sending your child to such a school. That's a difficult move for a parent due to FOMO. Hence the cycle goes on.''

Another commented, ''People will spend for their children what they will never do for themselves. That is why expensive coaching centers, schools, colleges are proliferating like crazy.''

A third commented, ''We need a revolution in Education system. Can some Startup come up with an affordable price structure with good quality Education syllabus?'' A fourth added, ''I completed my engineering in less than this!''

Earlier, a real estate consultant in Gurugram took to X to share a similar concern. Udit Bhandari complained about his son's expensive school fees, which consistently keeps compounding at 10% per annum. He shared that his son, who is in Grade 3, goes to a reputed CBSE school in Gurugram and the monthly fee is ₹ 30,000. Mr Bhandari calculated that if the school continues to hike its fees by 10 per cent every year, he would have to pay around ₹ 9,00,000 per annum as fees when his son reaches Class 12.