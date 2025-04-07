Delhi Government To Probe Alleged Fee Irregularities In 1,600 Private Schools

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has announced an investigation into alleged irregularities in private schools, focusing on non-compliance with fee regulations and inadequate auditing practices. According to Mr Sood, only 75 out of 1,600 private schools in the capital have undergone audits in the past decade, and the Directorate of Education lacks proper records for many of these institutions.

Mr Sood stated, "I challenge, with full responsibility, those who took money under the table from private schools. We, the BJP government, will conduct a thorough investigation."

To address these concerns, a committee led by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) will audit all 1,600 private schools. Each school will be required to respond to 18 specific questions. Schools found guilty of financial misconduct will face action, and any excess fees collected will be refunded to parents.

An email ID - ddeact1@gmail.com - has been set up for parents to report complaints related to fee hikes and other issues.

The Education Department has also announced that it will publish data on schools that have increased fees on its official website within 10 days.

Meanwhile, former Education Minister Manish Sisodia recently accused the current government of corruption in this matter, calling for a CBI investigation into the arbitrary fee hikes in Delhi's private schools during a press conference.

Responding to Sisodia's remarks, Mr Sood said, "First they used to say the CBI is the B-team. Now they're asking for an investigation by the same CBI." He also challenged Mr Sisodia to present evidence of corruption, stating that if any proof exists, an FIR should be filed.

