Viral Pic Shows Bengaluru Man Wearing Paper Bag As Helmet, Internet In Splits

Many on the internet called it 'Peak Bengaluru'' behaviour

In recent times, Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India, has become the subject of several internet memes that highlight things that could happen only in the city. Internet is flooded with incidents of ''peak Bengaluru'' moments a term that is associated with the attention-grabbing incidents happening in the IT hub of India. In a similar incident, a man in Bengaluru was seen wearing a paper bag to cover his head instead of a helmet while seated as a pillion rider on a bike.

The hilarious incident was brought to the internet's notice by X user @3rdEyeDude. In the picture, the man in a black t-shirt is seen sitting on the bike with a paper bag securely covering his head as they wait to cross the road.

''Helmet, what's that?'' the caption of the post read.

See the image here:

The tweet has sparked hilarity online, with many agreeing that it is ''typical Bengaluru behaviour.'' People were left in splits after watching the 'desi jugaad', while many speculated about the motive behind this unconventional choice.

Some users joked that the paper bag is a ''Bheja Fry parcel'' or "Safer than a Tin Foil Hat." Another commented, ''Could be a celebrity who just wanted to enjoy a bike ride.'' A third said, ''Innovation!! Protection from dust/cold/polluted wind.''

A fourth added, ''Out of the box thinking.'' A fifth wrote, ''Kanti sweets recycle helmet cover with 100% recyclability and 0% for head protection.''

Meanwhile, another peak Bengaluru moment went viral recently. Last month, a video went viral showing a woman working on her laptop while riding a pillion on a bike through the congested streets of India's Silicon Valley. The video showed a woman sitting behind a man who was probably driving her to work. "Only in Bangalore," the caption of the Reddit post read.