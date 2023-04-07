Viral Pic Of Bengaluru Auto Rickshaw With 3 Registration Numbers Sparks Debate Online

Mr Jadhav's post has sparked a discussion on Twitter about the legality of the same.

An auto rickshaw in Bengaluru has sparked discussion online after it carried three registration numbers on a single vehicle. Taking to Twitter, user Surpit Jadhav shared a "Peak Bengaluru" incident, where he posted a picture of an auto using three different registration numbers - one for Ola customers, one for Rapido and another actual yellow board registration number.

"Another #PeakBangalore moment in E-city. How many registrations is too many registrations?" Mr Jadhav wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

Another #PeakBangalore moment in E-city. How many registrations is too many registrations? @peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/SaW9hMKBQV — suprit j (@jadhav_suprit96) April 5, 2023

The auto-rickshaw driver has attached a temporary number plate displaying its numbers for Ola and Rapido while its registered number is displayed on the metal number plate.

Mr Jadhav's post has now sparked a discussion on Twitter about the legality of the same. "I always wondered on such different vehicle arriving with different registration number when booked through ola. I dread for my safety when this happens! How will @ola_supports or #banglore traffic police track such vehicles in case of crimes," a woman commented.

To this, Ola support responded and wrote, "This is concerning to us, Deepa. We will definitely look into this for you. Please share the CRN of such instances and your email ID via DM to investigate this further."

This is concerning to us, Deepa. We will definitely look into this for you. Please share the CRN of such instances and your email ID via DM to investigate this further. https://t.co/6DHSELSc7K — Ola Support (@ola_supports) April 7, 2023

"Is this legal? I expect ola / rapido / uber would use the actual (RTO provided) registration number of the vehicle," asked another Twitter user.

"This is prevalent in most parts of the city. I can only question how so many folks got approval from whom for so many reg no's. Begs another question, will these unconstitutional acts would get any system action?" wrote a third.

Also Read | Doctor's Post About His Monthly Salary 16 Years After MBBS Is Viral

One user even asked others to observe how clean and plain the auto is. "So, nobody is gonna talk about how clean the auto is? No stickers, no quotes, no thandey thayi aashirvada, nothing?" the tweet read.

In the comment section, a user also shared another picture of a different three-wheeler with two different registration numbers. "Another #peakbangalore moment captured today in E-city. Multi Registration autos," the user wrote.