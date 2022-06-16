Viral Photo: Father-Son Duo's 'Jab We Met' Moment Crossing Paths As Railways Staff

The train selfie is becoming popular on social media.

A very special moment has been captured on camera and is going viral on social media. The photo shows two generations in one frame, but it is the setting that's delighting the internet.

The selfie shows a man - a travel ticket examiner (TTE) in the railways - and his father - a guard - few feet apart, in two different trains.

While the son, who has clicked the photo, is on duty on one train, his father is working on another. Both the men are wearing uniforms in the selfie.

"Amazing selfie. Father is guard in railway and son is TTE. When the two trains passed side-by-side, it led to a selfie moment," said the tweet accompanying the photo. It has been posted by Suresh Kumar.

The place where the selfie has been taken and the names of the two trains are not mentioned in the tweet. However, a portion of a platform is visible, which implies that the trains were not moving when the photograph was taken.

The post has received more than 28,000 likes and over 1,700 re-tweets.

"Great moments," said a Twitter user. "Father and son love," tweeted another.

Many other users also admired the beautiful moment.