Pakistani Ad Recreates Salman-Katrina's 'Swag Se Swagat'. Bhai Will Approve

The ad has everything from bright balloons and Disney characters as background dancers and a woman who keeps taking selfies (perhaps confused by the other Salman Khan hit Selfie Le Le Re). But the star of the video - in our opinion - is a very blonde and buff man doing his best Bhai-impression.
The lyrics of Swag Se Swagat have been modified to include Nokia, Samsung, Huawei and Oppo - no easy feat! And it includes lyrical gems like "Yeh Cheema mobile centre/ Ho jao ismein enter/ Season summer ho ya winter/ Treat karein gay sabse behtar."
Watch the viral ad below:
The video, shared over 18,500 times in just two days, is a runaway hit on social media.
While many are tagging friends to share the coolness that is the video, others can't stop laughing out loud.
The ad definitely gets an A for effort in our books.
