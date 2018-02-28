Pakistani Ad Recreates Salman-Katrina's "Swag Se Swagat". Bhai Will Approve The lyrics of the song "Swag Se Swagat" from "Tiger Zinda Hai" have been modified to include Nokia, Samsung, Huawei and Oppo - no easy feat! No surprise then that the ad is crazy viral on social media.

Dear Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif fans, we're not sure there's much we can say to warn you of this so-bad-it's-good ad from Pakistan. The terrible-but-oh-so-catchy ad recreates the hit song Swag Se Swagat from Salman and Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai. Various versions of the ad, for a mobile phone shop in Lahore, have gone crazy viral on social media.The ad has everything from bright balloons and Disney characters as background dancers and a woman who keeps taking selfies (perhaps confused by the other Salman Khan hit Selfie Le Le Re). But the star of the video - in our opinion - is a very blonde and buff man doing his best Bhai-impression.The lyrics of Swag Se Swagat have been modified to include Nokia, Samsung, Huawei and Oppo - no easy feat! And it includes lyrical gems like "Yeh Cheema mobile centre/ Ho jao ismein enter/ Season summer ho ya winter/ Treat karein gay sabse behtar."The video, shared over 18,500 times in just two days, is a runaway hit on social media.While many are tagging friends to share the coolness that is the video, others can't stop laughing out loud. "Epic," comments one person on Facebook. "I'm not cool enough to enter this fine establishment," jokes another.The ad definitely gets an A for effort in our books.Click for more trending news