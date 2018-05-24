Viral: McDonald's Ad Celebrates Spirit Of Ramadan. Internet's Lovin' It It has a simple message - take out time to share the spirit of Ramadan with someone

62 Shares EMAIL PRINT The ad has managed to touch a chord with thousands on social media



The video opens with a man waking up and having his suhur (pre-dawn meal) with his family. Later in the morning, he is seen getting ready for work. It becomes clear the man is a McDonald's delivery person. We're then taken into his long and arduous day of making several deliveries across town - which sometimes involve walking long distances and climbing several flights of stairs. He is also seen helping a stranger whose car breaks down. He does all this while fasting.



Then something really special happens. But we'll just let you watch the ad in its entirety to see what it is.





Since being posted about a week ago, the video has collected over 4.5 lakh views.



"Aww... one of the nicest ads I have seen," says one Facebook user. "Touching ad indeed! Good job ! The spirit of Ramadhan..." says another.



Click for more





In a bid to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan, the month of fasting, McDonald's Singapore has come out with a new advertisement. And it has managed to touch a chord with thousands on social media. The nearly two-minute-long commercial has simple message - that one should take out a little time to share the spirit of Ramadan with another person.The video opens with a man waking up and having his suhur (pre-dawn meal) with his family. Later in the morning, he is seen getting ready for work. It becomes clear the man is a McDonald's delivery person. We're then taken into his long and arduous day of making several deliveries across town - which sometimes involve walking long distances and climbing several flights of stairs. He is also seen helping a stranger whose car breaks down. He does all this while fasting.Then something really special happens. But we'll just let you watch the ad in its entirety to see what it is. Since being posted about a week ago, the video has collected over 4.5 lakh views."Aww... one of the nicest ads I have seen," says one Facebook user. "Touching ad indeed! Good job ! The spirit of Ramadhan..." says another.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter