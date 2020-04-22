Viral: College Student Sets Mom And Professor Up For 'Blind Date' On Zoom

Aly Oliver set her mother and college professor up on a 'blind date' of sorts.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many students and teachers across the world to rely on technology to continue classes. Lessons have moved from classrooms to video conference services like Zoom as people stay indoors to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease. One college student, however, found an unexpected flipside to this unusual situation when she managed to set her mother up with her college professor.

According to Insider, Aly Oliver, a college student at the University of Colorado at Boulder, made an attempt to set up her single mother with her college professor last week. She documented her Cupid-like scheme in a TikTok video that has now gone viral online and earned the devoted daughter much praise.

"My mom started crushing on my professor during quarantine," she captioned the first clip in the video.

In the second clip, Aly's mother can be heard complimenting the professor. "So I decided to go on his office hours so she could 'accidentally' walk in," the college student wrote. She even shared a clip of her mother practising how she would interrupt the call with the professor.

In the final clip, Aly can be heard telling her professor that her parents are divorced so she has to live at two different places just as her mother 'accidentally' walks in. The college student then smoothly introduces the two and they chat for a bit before the video ends.

Take a look at this blossoming love story below:

Since being shared on TikTok, the video has been viewed over 9.5 million times. It has also collected more than 2.6 million 'likes' and thousands of comments from social media users who loved the sneaky set-up.

"So what happened? Please update!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"She really practiced and executed perfectly," said another.

"Iconic," a third praised the love saga.

In a follow-up video, however, Aly said that she had to email her professor after the video went viral. She offered to take down the video as things became "awkward".

"So I sent him an email and I was just like, 'Yo, I did not know this was gonna go viral, I can totally take it down if you want'," she said.

According to Insider, her professor emailed back and wrote: "Surreptitiously recording aside, that's [an] endearing thing for a daughter to do for a mother."

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.