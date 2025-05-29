Videos Showing Massive Garbage Dump In Kasol Spark Outrage Online

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Videos of a garbage dump in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, spark outrage. Footage shows plastic waste and litter in a previously scenic forest area. A local man urges authorities to clean up the pollution immediately.

Videos showing a massive garbage dump in a forest in Himachal Pradesh's Kasol have ignited widespread outrage and intense online debates. The clips, shared on X, show plastic bags and bottles piled up in a forest area. One of the videos also depicts a man lamenting the state of a once-beautiful neighbourhood. As the camera pans across the garbage-strewn area, the man can be heard saying, "Bohot gandi smell hai. Phele kaisa tha aur ab dekho kaisa hai (It smells horrible. Look at how it was before, and how it is now)". He called the scene disgusting and urged the authorities to take action and clean the area as soon as possible.

BJP has shared videos showcasing the worsening condition of tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh, such as #Kasol valley, which as per claims is getting turned into garbage dumps under Congress governance #HimanchalPradesh pic.twitter.com/cQ1L5ZugWG — Saffron Force 🇮🇳 (@SaffronForceInd) May 28, 2025

Since being shared, the videos have accumulated thousands of views. It triggered a flood of reactions. While some blamed the administration, others blamed the tourists' lack of civic sense for turning a pristine paradise into a garbage dump.

"Kasol Municipal Corporation officials should be suspended, they have turned heaven into hell," wrote one user.

"This is Kasol, HimachalPradesh I will not blame only the @INCHimachal the ruling party for this garbage, but the general public who lack civic sense. For the very beauty and serene environment you are going to visit, you are destroying it. Shameless," commented another.

"If you lack civic sense, don't visit & litter like fools. Keep #Kasol clean-take your trash back! Respect nature, respect Himachal," said a third user.

"When an unstoppable force (lack of civic sense) meets an immovable object (kamchor administration), it results in a civic masterpiece," one user wrote.

"When you enter Himachal, you pay a green tax in the name of nature conservation - and this is what the government and administration do with those crores: openly dumping garbage in forests and near rivers. Welcome to Kasol, an international tourist hub turning into a dump!" another X user said.

"Requesting your urgent attention to this issue. If not addressed promptly, the same hazardous waste will flow into our rivers with the upcoming monsoon. We sincerely hope immediate action is taken," he added.