Video Shows Elephant Pulling Stuck Toyota Fortuner Out Of River In Kerala

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A video from Kerala shows an elephant rescuing a stuck SUV. The elephant, named Thiruvegappura Sankaranarayanan, pulled the SUV free. The Toyota Fortuner weighs between 2,105 kg and 2,135 kg.

A video from Kerala has gone viral on Instagram, showcasing the incredible strength and intelligence of elephants. In the clip, a majestic elephant is seen effortlessly pulling a white Toyota Fortuner SUV out of a riverbed, highlighting the animal's immense power and its ability to assist humans in need.

The video shared on Instagram opens to show a white Toyota Fortuner SUV stuck in a shallow river, with only the front left wheel visible above the water. The situation appeared dire until a mahout, accompanied by his elephant, Thiruvegappura Sankaranarayanan, arrived on the scene. The elephant successfully dragged the vehicle, weighing between 2,105 kg and 2,135 kg, out of the water body within minutes. Notably, the Toyota Fortuner's gross vehicle weight can reach up to 2,735 kg, making the elephant's feat even more impressive.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Thiruvegappura Sankaranarayanan… Our little elephant…".

Watch the video here:



Elephants have been revered in Indian culture for centuries, worshipped for their wisdom, strength, and loyalty, and have played a significant role in many Indian dynasties. The viral video is a perfect example of their capabilities, demonstrating how these majestic animals can provide valuable assistance to humans in challenging situations.

The video sparked widespread praise, with many celebrating the animal's power and agility.

One user wrote, "We use elephants instead of tow trucks—eco-friendly and majestic."

Another commented, "This Fortuner in front of the elephant looks like a Maruti 800."

A third said, "Pulled like a toy."