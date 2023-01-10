Videos Of Meteor Lighting Up Night Sky In UK Go Viral

Many stargazers were left in awe.

A massive meteor flashed across the sky in the United Kingdom as a historic yet failed space launch took place in Cornwall. The magnificent natural phenomena that lighted up the night sky on Monday left stargazers in awe.

The UK's Met Office confirmed the news of the meteor sighting on Twitter and asked people to share footage of the same. "Reports of a meteor in the sky over the UK just now. If you managed to take any footage we'd love to see it," it wrote on the microblogging platform. The blazing fireball was seen soaring over London, Sussex, Wilshire, Hampshire, Dorset, and Devon, with many people seeing it as far north as Wolverhampton, near Birmingham.

Many Twitter users shred the videos they recorded from their phones or the security cameras outside their houses.

"A very shaky video taken by my daughter, but haven't seen any videos that aren't on security cameras yet so thought I'd share. She was amazed and came running home to tell me," said one person.

A very shaky video taken by my daughter, but haven't seen any videos that aren't on security cameras yet so thought I'd share. She was amazed and came running home to tell me 😊 pic.twitter.com/PJQLKAeFz9 — Rachel (@rachelbeetwell) January 10, 2023

"I've just seen some more meteor activity again heading East over South West London," said another user.

A third person said, "I saw it appx 8pm #Blackheath #london #se3 huge white ball, red surround, long trail of shooting stars type tail, couldn't believe my eyes. Beautiful. If I was elsewhere or looking away would have missed it. Amazing."

Aeroplane for scale pic.twitter.com/aUffFw0xgj — Daz Bradbury (@dazbradbury) January 9, 2023

"Yes, incredible. I've never seen anything like it in my life. Massive orange red ball of fire. Observed for 10 seconds, no pics. Seen from Twickenham, travelling from the SW to the NE, fizzled out before being too low," said a fourth person.

"I saw it over Balham south London. Bright orange, so low, honestly thought it was a firework initially then I thought 'the world is ending' Grateful to have seen it!" added another user.

Featured Video Of The Day "Beautiful To See The Change In India": Delegates At Pravasi Bharatiya Divas