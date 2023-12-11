Video: Woman's Heated Argument With Cab Driver Over Rs 5 Divides Internet

The video sparked a divided response from the netizens.

A video capturing a heated argument between a woman and a cab driver is going viral on the internet. The footage begins with the woman's perspective, as the driver insists on a Rs 100 fare for her chosen destination. This prompts her to contest the inconsistency, pointing out the Rs. 95 fare displayed for her confirmed ride. However, tensions escalate when the driver, noticing the woman recording, becomes agitated and raises his voice.

The driver further stated that he had no issue dropping her at the specified location, but the woman protested and insisted on being dropped off at her chosen destination. Despite the driver's attempts to clarify her location on the map, the argument persists.

"If the car goes extra, you will have to pay extra money,” the driver can be heard saying repeatedly during the heated exchange.

Nevertheless, this statement fails to convince the woman, and the intense conversation continues as the driver drops her off at the destination. Both parties continue to argue until the conclusion of the video.

As per the caption accompanying the clip, the driver is associated with the company InDriver, leading to a reaction from the company.

InDriver apologised for the incident and wrote, "We are truly sorry for the distressing encounter our passenger had to endure. The behaviour displayed by the driver is not tolerated on our platform, and we are committed to taking decisive measures to address such incidents, as the safety of our customers is paramount to us. Our dedicated team will thoroughly assess this matter through an internal inquiry. We kindly urge the individual who posted about this to get in touch with us privately. Any further details you can share would be immensely valuable to us. Thank you."

See the video here:

The viral has amassed over 2.3 million views on Instagram and an array of comments from social media users. The video sparked a divided response from the netizens. While a section of the internet sided with the woman, others said that "risking safety for a few rupees is not worth it."

A user commented, "Car doesn't run on water, stop siding with the lady, don't be a simp, the driver also has to make a livelihood, Your rates are pathetic, plus customers sometimes don't give accurate drop locations."

"Both should not cry this much for 5 rupees," the third user wrote.

"The point is everyone in the comments is shutting about 5 rupees, I guess it's not about money for her, it's about the principles, many drivers just try to fool you like this, they continue such behaviour because no one says anything, I think it's important to talk about it."

Another user wrote, "Not about the money but about the inappropriate behaviour."