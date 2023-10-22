Video: Woman, Who Worked As Housekeeper For 30 Years, Reacts After Seeing Son As Pilot

The video left many internet users teary-eyed.

Parents do a lot to provide their kids with a good education and a life. Sometimes they put their child's needs above theirs to provide a happy and peaceful environment for them. In a similar manner, a woman worked as a housekeeper for three decades to sponsor her son's education, who wanted to become a pilot. Her reaction as she entered the plane and saw him as the pilot is warming everyone's hearts.

The post was shared on Reddit by user One Percentile. In the clip, the woman is seen entering the plane and getting her ticket checked by the crew. In a few seconds, the air hostess removes the curtains and the woman notices her son standing with flowers. Surprised to see him in the pilot's uniform, she breaks down and hugs him. The emotional moment has left the internet teary-eyed.

“A woman who worked as an housekeeper for 30 years to sponsor her son's education to become a Pilot breaks down when she flew in his plane,” reads the caption of the video. Since being shared, the clip has amassed 79,000 likes.

“Awwwww. I hope she got upgraded to First Class,” said a user.

“I hope she got ALL the in-flight champagne!!!!!: said another person.

“My mom passed earlier this year. What I wouldn't give to have one more moment like this with her. Cherish and honour your parents, people!” commented a user.

A fifth person added, “Absolutely the sweetest thing. The smiles say it all.”

“The most wholesome video I've seen this week! I can imagine what a proud mum she is, to see the outcome of all her sacrifices in her son,” added a user.

