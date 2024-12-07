Advertisement

Video: Woman Plunges Into Electrical Box During Sidewalk Blast In Peru

An underground electrical box explosion in Lima injured a woman, with authorities suspecting cable maintenance issues.

Read Time: 1 min
Video: Woman Plunges Into Electrical Box During Sidewalk Blast In Peru
The victim is in stable condition now.

A Peruvian woman was hurt on December 5 while strolling down a pavement when an underground electrical box exploded, causing injuries.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman being struck by the metal cover of the box, which causes her to fall partially into the open space. She was quickly saved by a military officer on duty in the area.

Watch the video here: 

Authorities believe a power spike caused by cable maintenance problems is what caused the explosion. The energy provider associated with the infrastructure, Plus Energia, disputed liability, nevertheless.

According to TRT World, the victim sustained injuries but is reportedly in stable condition, receiving medical attention. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

