Video: Woman Plunges Into Electrical Box During Sidewalk Blast In Peru

A Peruvian woman was hurt on December 5 while strolling down a pavement when an underground electrical box exploded, causing injuries.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman being struck by the metal cover of the box, which causes her to fall partially into the open space. She was quickly saved by a military officer on duty in the area.

Watch the video here:

🇵🇪 #Peru | Explota un buzón eléctrico en Perú debido a un problema con la red eléctrica. Una persona resultó herida, pero la auxilió un soldado que patrullaba por la calle debido a la declaración de emergencia. pic.twitter.com/9sxqckDJxG — CadenaSé.com (@CadenaSeCom) December 6, 2024

Authorities believe a power spike caused by cable maintenance problems is what caused the explosion. The energy provider associated with the infrastructure, Plus Energia, disputed liability, nevertheless.

According to TRT World, the victim sustained injuries but is reportedly in stable condition, receiving medical attention. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion.