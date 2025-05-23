US Man Arrested For Sexual Assault On Injured Woman After Car Crash

A US woman was allegedly raped by a man after she got injured in a car crash, police said. Instead of taking her to the hospital for medical attention, the Fort Lauderdale man sexually assaulted her on September 15, 2023, after a car crash left her injured.

Brenden Lee Jones, 40, was arrested on sexual battery charges last Thursday in connection with rape accusations from an acquaintance. According to the incident report from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the alleged victim told the police that she was raped "somewhere behind the KFC" at 3100 W. Broward Blvd.

Jones, whom she knows as the drug dealer 'Twin', picked her up that day from a grocery shop close to Dillard High School. They were rear-ended while they drove, and she sustained injuries, the woman said.

The victim allegedly asked Jones and his friend to "take her home if they weren't going to take her to a hospital." But they brought her to Jones' house, where she slept in his bed.

According to the report, the woman woke up to Jones sexually assaulting her. He allegedly said things like "I can do what I want" and "Open your f***ing legs, you made me crash my car."

She told police officials that she felt "helpless" throughout that time.

Jones was arrested after his DNA was discovered in rape kit evidence processed in 2024.

Records from the Florida Department of Corrections indicate that Jones has previously served time in prison for robbery, selling cocaine and escape.

As of Friday, Jones is behind bars at Broward Main Jail, where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.