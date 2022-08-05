Presenting Diljit Dosanjh - The Salesman. Yes, You Read That Right

The video, which is shot inside a store, opens with Diljit Dosanjh - the salesman.

Imagine that you enter a store only to find out that the salesman is none other than Diljit Dosanjh himself. Hard to believe, did we hear? Don't worry, you are not alone. Well, it has actually happened. And, we have proof. Still confused? Allow us to walk you through it. The Punjabi singer-turned-actor has shared a video on Instagram in which he is channelling his inner salesperson. The clip is super funny, to say the least.

The video, which is shot inside a store, opens with Diljit Dosanjh - the salesman. The singer then unfolds a shawl and says, “This item has recently arrived from Kashmir. It is pure pashmina. It will keep you warm during winters. You must try this one and buy it from our shop, at least once.” The washing powder nirma song, playing in the background, has given a desi twist to the clip.

Diljit Dosanjh, for the side note, wrote, “Aa Jao Tuadi Apni Hee Dukan Hai [Come over this your shop only.]”

The latest video has spread like wildfire. It has collected more than 1.5 million views within six hours. Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh co-star Sonam Bajwa was among the first to leave a message under the post. She has dropped a number of laughing with teary eye emojis.

Diljit Dosanjh, from time to time, keeps his fans updated by sharing details of his daily chores. A few days back, he allowed us to take a look at his cooking diaries. In the clip, he is preparing instant noodles. That's all.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on the world tour - Born to Shine. The actor is known for his work in Punjabi films like Shadaa and Punjab 1984. In Bollywood, he has featured in Good Newz and Udta Punjab.