Video: Visitors Flee Beach As Severe Storm Sends Debris Flying

A video shows people running away from a beach after a storm arrived.

Thunderstorms and strong winds battered most of Italy on Tuesday after weeks of sunshine. The sudden turn in weather caused damage to property and sent beachgoers fleeing for cover, as one video shows. Francesco di Giandomenico, a local postman, captured sunbathers and holidaymakers fleeing from Tortoreto beach on Italy's Adriatic coast on Tuesday, reports Fox News.

The dramatic video shows people running for cover as dust and debris fly around the beach. Dark clouds can be seen rolling in as strong winds, reaching 150 kilometres per hour, blow away inflatables and other beach equipment. The storm also tore down trees and dropped huge hailstones.

Watch the video of the incident below:

The video has been 'shared' over 4,000 times since it was posted on Facebook.

According to The Local, the Civil Protection Department issuing a yellow alert everywhere except the far north, Sardinia, Sicily, and a pocket of the south-west coast. A higher orange alert was in place in Tuscany, which has seen hail and heavy rain. The storms toppled trees, caused flash floods and damaged cars in many parts of the country.

