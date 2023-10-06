Video: Unusual Pineapple-Filled Momos Stir Online Debate In India

The viral video features a rather unconventional twist on momos.

Momos, noodles, and tea are some of the most popular and accessible roadside foods in India. These items are also frequently subject to experimental ingredient upgrades. For example, momos are traditionally filled with a mixture of ground meat, vegetables, and spices. However, in recent years, there has been a growing trend of experimenting with new momo fillings, such as paneer, cheese, and even chocolate.

Similarly, noodles are typically made with wheat flour, but there are now a wide variety of noodle dishes available made with different flours, such as rice flour, buckwheat flour, and even quinoa flour. Tea is also a popular beverage in India, and there are many different types of tea available, each with its own unique flavour profile. In recent years, there has been a growing trend of experimenting with new tea flavours, such as masala chai, ginger chai, lemon chai, and also tandoori chai.

The popularity of these roadside foods and the willingness of customers to try new things have led to a number of experimental upgrades in their ingredients. This has resulted in a wider variety of momos, noodles, and tea dishes available to consumers.

However, a new video of momos that has been making waves on the Desi internet has caused quite a stir.

Watch the video here:



Shared on Instagram, the viral video features a rather unconventional twist on momos, the beloved dumplings of South Asian cuisine. In this intriguing culinary experiment, a street vendor can be seen creatively incorporating pineapple into the traditional momo recipe. The unique fusion of flavours and textures in this creation has generated a wide range of reactions, as was to be anticipated given the novelty of the concept.

"I want harpic momo after watching this," commented a user.

"Mistake is not of those who make, but of those who eat," wrote another user.

"Now it's getting too much," commented a third user.