Video: Tiger Walks Into Forest With 'Quiet Confidence', Internet Amazed

It shows a majestic tiger making its way through the forest as some deer watch on.

The clip collected close to 90,000 views on the platform and prompted many users to react.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for bringing to light some of the most fascinating content on the Internet, has shared a video that can be your latest source of motivation. It shows a majestic tiger making its way through the forest as some deer watch on.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, a tiger is seen ambling in a forest as a herd of deer stand at a distance and watch the big cat.

“Walk into work with quiet confidence. Your voice will be heard,” the Mahindra Group chairman wrote.

“The boss walks in the office silently so that he can observe what's going on,” a user wrote.

One person said that the tiger can be the “new ambassador for the Mahindra Group”.

Another reacted, “Wow !! Nature at its beauty. After a fun-filled Sunday, it's difficult to be back to work. But yes confidence is always carried :). Wonderful motivation in the week beginning. Thanks a lot for the wonderful motivational vibes”.

“If a tiger walks in quietly, everyone will listen to what he/she has to say,” a comment read.

“One trait which everyone requires all the time,” a person said.

A user wrote, “That also means a raise. So managers most of the time put extra efforts to ignore it”.

“Wow!! Great Motivation,” a comment read.

Last month, a large tiger was caught on camera strolling in a tea garden. Sharing the video on Twitter, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer wrote, “Here is a majestic tiger in a tea estate. Some go to Tiger Reserves in Safari, number of times & don't spot one & some are lucky to have such a grandeur view”.

