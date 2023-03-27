Video: Tiger Walks Into Forest With 'Quiet Confidence', Internet Amazed

The clip collected close to 90,000 views on the platform and prompted many users to react.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for bringing to light some of the most fascinating content on the Internet, has shared a video that can be your latest source of motivation. It shows a majestic tiger making its way through the forest as some deer watch on.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, a tiger is seen ambling in a forest as a herd of deer stand at a distance and watch the big cat.

“Walk into work with quiet confidence. Your voice will be heard,” the Mahindra Group chairman wrote.

Walk into work with quiet confidence. Your voice will be heard. #MondayMotivation (credit: @trikansh_sharma ) pic.twitter.com/J67Zc9DKfp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 27, 2023

The clip collected close to 90,000 views on the platform and prompted many users to react.

“The boss walks in the office silently so that he can observe what's going on,” a user wrote.

The boss walks in the office silently so that he can observe what's going on. — R Jain (@des2videsh) March 27, 2023

One person said that the tiger can be the “new ambassador for the Mahindra Group”.

Can b new Ambassdor for Mahindra Group — Chaman Varshney (@ChamanVarshney1) March 27, 2023

Another reacted, “Wow !! Nature at its beauty. After a fun-filled Sunday, it's difficult to be back to work. But yes confidence is always carried :). Wonderful motivation in the week beginning. Thanks a lot for the wonderful motivational vibes”.

Wow !! Nature at its beauty. After a fun filled Sunday it's difficult to be back to work. But yes confidence is always carried :). Wonderful motivation in the week beginning. Thanks a lot for the wonderful motivational vibes @anandmahindra — Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5) March 27, 2023

“If a tiger walks in quietly, everyone will listen to what he/she has to say,” a comment read.

If a tiger walks in quietly , everyone will listen what he/she has to say. — Trishit Dev Bepary (@TBepary) March 27, 2023

“One trait which everyone requires all the time,” a person said.

One trait which everyone requires all the times. — Anil Seth (@AnilSet11541728) March 27, 2023

A user wrote, “That also means a raise. So managers most of the time put extra efforts to ignore it”.

That also means a raise. So managers most of time put extra efforts to ignore it. — Ajax ???? (@political_ajax) March 27, 2023

“Wow!! Great Motivation,” a comment read.

Wow!! Great Motivation???? — vaijayanti sankpal (@vaiju2013) March 27, 2023

Last month, a large tiger was caught on camera strolling in a tea garden. Sharing the video on Twitter, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer wrote, “Here is a majestic tiger in a tea estate. Some go to Tiger Reserves in Safari, number of times & don't spot one & some are lucky to have such a grandeur view”.