Video Of A Majestic Tiger Walking In Lush Green Tea Garden Leaves Internet In Awe

This wholesome video of a large tiger strolling in a tea garden may brighten your day if you are having a dull day. People are admiring the animal's antics as the video has been going viral online.

Susanta Nanda, an Indian forest officer, posted it on his Twitter account. He also credited wildlife photographer Mano, who originally shot the video.

"Here is a majestic tiger in a tea estate. Some go to Tiger Reserves in Safari, number of times & don't spot one & some are lucky to have such a grandeur view. Via @Mano_Wildlife," Nanda tweeted.

The video has received over 3000 likes and more than 150,000 views on Twitter since being posted on Thursday. Many social media users commented on the video in an interesting way, complimenting the beauty of the big, stunning animal.

Meanwhile, the estimated count of tigers in India had increased from 1,411 in 2006 to 2,967 in 2018, according to the last census report.

Madhya Pradesh regained the top position in the 2018 tiger census after it was found to be home to 526 felines, two more than Karnataka (524). Uttarakhand held the third position with 442 big cats.

According to a report, around 250 cubs are born annually in Madhya Pradesh, which is home to six tiger reserves: Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, Panna, and Sanjay-Dubri.