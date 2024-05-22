Video: This Dubai Hotel Has A Manchester United-Themed Suite For Football Fans

Guests will "receive an exclusive gift pack filled with Manchester United goodies."

A hotel in Dubai is offering a suite dedicated to the English football club Manchester United. Fans of the football club can experience its iconic '90s era at the "Twinned Suite of Dreams" in the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. This themed suite, in collaboration with Manchester United, will offer fans to celebrate the history and legacy of the club and pay tribute to the 25th Anniversary of the club's historic 1998-1999 season.

A video of the hotel suite was shared on Instagram by Time Out Dubai and it quickly went viral on the social media platform. In the clip, one can notice the hotel room filled with memorabilia such as game-worn jerseys, match day programmes and more. A mini-bar, a foosball table, bathrobes with the logo of Manchester United, a beach bag and stunning views of Dubai are also featured in the short clip. Special space housing CDs, a retro gaming system and a selection of VHD tapes filled with classic team stories and matches further ensure that guests are immersed in the football experience.

As per the hotel's website, this limited-time experience is available from May 13 to July 8, 2024. They wrote, "Celebrating the club's legacy, the room is adorned with memorabilia, retro Manchester United shirts and more. Every aspect of the suite pays homage to the club's most cherished era." Marriott Hotels added that the room can accommodate two adults and two children. It has a king-size bed and another bed, as well as separate living and dining spaces. They added that every guest staying in the suite will "receive an exclusive gift pack filled with Manchester United goodies."

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over 3.5 million views and 65,000 likes.

"My dream home," said a user.

Another added, "Wow I would love to go !! Man Utd Fans dream."

A user said, "Money come to me I would love to go there."

"I'm visiting next year," said a person.