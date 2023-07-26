Video: This Dog Made A Mess But Was Not Ready To Lose The Argument

The dog was arguing with its owner over a mess he created.

Who doesn't enjoy watching adorable animals on video? Thousands of these adorable animals may be found online on video sharing websites, including animal rescues, reunions of four-legged siblings, the cutest animal odd couples, and the newest canine fashion trends. But if you enjoy watching dog videos, this clip will brighten your day.

The caption for the video that is posted on Reddit says, "Can't lose the argument if I scream until you give in."

Watch the video here:

The video opens with footage of the mess the dog made before the owner questions him about who did it. The Husky dog, known for its dramatic communication, howls repeatedly and loudly without pausing. This continues for a while before the human finally concedes defeat in the argument.

The video has received several likes and comments.

"Watching these videos is like embarking on a serene journey, where the weight of the world simply fades away. It's a much-needed respite for the soul," commented a user.

"Huskies are such great communicators. Like, "What are you moaning about, mom? I was just having fun; don't be a killjoy; I'm not listening to you tell me off," wrote another user.

"That last look in his eyes made me laugh. We used to have a dog that ran and hid under a corner table every time he was naughty. They know exactly what they've done! I'd wake up and hear our dog run for that corner table, and I knew he was naughty before I even finished walking out to the living room. PS: For all the naysayers out there, no, I never hit my dog. He just wanted to be naughty and not be scolded," commented a third user.

Featured Video Of The Day Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Twinning And Winning At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening