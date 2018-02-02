Video: Thieves Crash Car Into Glass Door, Get Away With ATM They caused thousands of pounds in damage to the store, said reports

The suspects robbed the Aldi supermarket in Chatteris, England on January 29



In the early hours of January 29, three men smashed the entrance of an Aldi supermarket in Chatteris town, England using what cops believed was a stolen Land Rover Defender. Cambridgeshire Police have released surveillance footage of the daring heist.



Video shows robbers reversing the large vehicle into the store at high speed, shattering the glass door and damaging the entrance area of the supermarket. They repeat the drill many times to knock over the cash machine installed next to the door. After several tries, the three hooded suspects tether the ATM to the vehicle and drive away, dragging the machine through the damaged entrance. According to



Watch the CCTV video of the robbery here:





Cops in the area have asked locals to be vigilant and give any information about the suspects that remain at large.



