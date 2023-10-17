Video: Teenagers Attack Tesla In Chicago, Police Launch Probe

The video has amassed 22 million views and over 68,000 likes.

In a video making rounds on the internet, a group of teenagers attacked a Tesla as it tried to escape an "out-of-control street takeover" in Chicago, United States on October 13. It is unclear why the car was specifically attacked. However, the police said that nobody was injured and an investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made yet, as per the New York Post.

In the now-viral, a group of young men are seen sitting on top of the car and posing for pictures, prompting the driver to honk to get the group off his car. As the driver tries to move his Tesla forward, the agitated group then begins to bang the hood of the white car.

A Tesla trying to escape from a group of people in Chicago pic.twitter.com/qwG5ZkvCN0 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 15, 2023

Further, the teenagers put black masks on their faces to avoid being recognised. The video then cuts to two cars doing doughnuts around the other side of the road. As per the NYP, nearly 100 teenagers were present at the scene. The Tesla driver then attempts to force his way through the mob as the crowd seems distracted. It appears that he hits one individual, as he is seen rolling on the ground as the white sedan moves past him. The car sideswipes a parked grey car and attempts to leave the location as the teenagers run behind it. A man says in the clip, "F*** this car up." At this point, the side mirror of the car is visibly damaged, just hanging by a thread.

The crowd is seen kicking the vehicle as the driver, wearing a black beanie, tries to record them. On zooming in, another person was also seen sitting in the passenger seat of the car. Towards the end of the video, the driver first puts the white Tesla in reverse, then continues to drive forward and flees the scene.

As per another video shared on X, formerly Twitter, several police officers were present at the scene. One of them tells the mob, "Hey, back it up, back it up." A Chicago police spokesperson told the outlet that "a 33-year-old male and a 33-year-old female were "inside a vehicle at the above location when they were approached by several unknown individuals who began to damage the car while the victims remained inside."

Tesla vs take over last night in Lower Wacker. #ChicagoScannerpic.twitter.com/x55L4GsVPY — CHICAGO CRITTER (@ChicagoCritter) October 14, 2023

They added, "The male victim, who was the driver, attempted to flee with the vehicle, subsequently striking a sedan in the 200 block of North Lower Columbus Drive."

"I don't blame the driver. how are you going to sit on someone's car and get mad they tried to get you off?" said a user.

"I think @elonmusk was ahead of his time and knew what he was doing when he introduced the bullet proof glass on the Cyber Truck," added another user.

"I'll never understand people wanting to live in these cities," said another person.

"What is even the purpose of these cops if they're literally just going to stand around and watch like they're helpless to do anything?" remarked a person.

Another said, "I would have felt threatened and scared for my life if I were in that car that people were harassing and damaging. My first instinct would have been to get away from there as soon as possible. It is self-defense."

