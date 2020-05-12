Video: Strong Winds Lift Truck Off The Ground In Bizarre Incident

A truck in China was flipped over by powerful winds.

In a bizarre incident captured on surveillance cameras, strong winds lifted a truck off the ground and flipped it around on its front wheel before slamming it back on the road. Footage captured in Yinchuan, China, shows the truck waiting at a red light with other cars before it is suddenly sent flying.

According to The Paper, the truck weighed a whopping 1.8 ton. Despite its size and weight, powerful winds were able to flip it over with apparent ease while it waited at the stop light on Saturday. Curiously enough, other cars waiting at the intersection remained unaffected by the winds - leading to several bemused comments from viewers on social media.

CCTV footage of the bizarre incident has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo and Miaopai. In it, the truck is seen rotating on its front wheel after being lifted into the air. It is then seen crashing to the ground, going from the road to the pavement in the space of a few seconds. You can watch the video below:

A report in the Shanghaiist suggested that it was a cyclone and not strong winds that tipped the truck over.

Luckily, the driver was wearing a seat belt and managed to escape the accident with only minor injuries. Other people inside the truck also suffered light bruising.

Experts are still trying to figure out what caused the curious accident.

In 2017, a powerful storm in Maryland, US, flipped over several cars parked outside a shopping centre.