Video Shows Restaurant Full Of Diners Calmly Enjoying Meals During Paris Protest

The protests intensified in France on Tuesday

A video is going viral on the internet which shows a Paris restaurant full of diners calmly enjoying their meals while fires burn in the streets outside. The video was posted by Pawel Wargan on Twitter. "The French really did the 'this is fine' meme," he captioned the post.

Mr Wargan referred to a famous meme of a cartoon dog sitting in a burning house saying "This is fine." Many people on social media have re-shared the tweet and said that the meme is apt for the current situation in France.

Watch the video here:

The French really did the “this is fine” meme. pic.twitter.com/iIIXFnju2S — Paweł Wargan (@pawelwargan) March 21, 2023

The French president is facing his biggest-ever political crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron's government rammed a controversial pension reform through parliament without a vote which sparked angry protests in Paris and other cities as well as tumult in the legislature, according to a report by AFP.

The French government used special constitutional power to pass legislation without a vote which amounted to an admission that the government lacked a majority to hike the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The protests intensified in France on Tuesday after the government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote, according to The Guardian. There have been more than 1500 protests in cities- where bins were set alight, as well as the ring, road blockades, docker protests, barricaded university buildings, train-track invasions at stations, refinery protests and electricity blackouts by strikers.