Video Shows Rat Munching On Piece Of Cake Served To People At A Meeting

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Rat in the meeting."

In the age of social media, netizens are bombarded with many videos and stories. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet of a rat happily munching on a piece of cake served to people at a meeting.

Posted by a Twitter user, Arif Khawaja, the video shows a group of people busy in a discussion during a meeting. Moments later, when the camera zoomed in a rat can be seen feasting on a slice of cake which was kept on the table for the guest.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Rat in the meeting."

Watch the video here:

Rat in the meeting... pic.twitter.com/I0cF6Lz8gZ — Dr Arif Khawaja MDS (@DrArifKhawaja) December 5, 2022

Posted on December 5, the video has amassed over 22,000 views on Twitter. A user joked, "They invited him to Eat." Disgusted by the video, a user wrote, "Eww."

The third user commented, "Rat equally participating."

Meanwhile, the Mathura police in a report submitted to a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985) court stated that rats ate over 5oo kg of confiscated marijuana stored in the warehouses of Shergarh and Highway police station, reported ANI.

The statement by the police was made after the court asked them to produce the 586 kg of marijuana recovered in a case registered under the NDPS Act.

The Shergarh and Highway police station had seized 386 and 195 kg of marijuana in two different cases.

"There is no place in the police station where the stored goods can be saved from the rats. The remaining marijuana from the huge consignment was destroyed by officers," the police prosecutor told the court.

"Being small in size, the rats have no fear of the police, nor can the police officers be considered experts in solving the problem," the prosecutor said.

Featured Video Of The Day "Morally Inappropriate For India To Buy Russia Oil": Ukraine Foreign Minister To NDTV