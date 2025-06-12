Video Shows Paris Streets Littered With Garbage: "Smells Kinda Funky"

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Paris is often romanticized for its architecture, streets, and cafes.

Paris, often dubbed the "City of Love," has been romanticised for centuries. Its stunning architecture, cobblestone streets, charming cafes, and picturesque Seine River have captivated artists, writers, and lovers alike. The city's reputation as a hub of romance and passion has been fueled by iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame Cathedral.

However, a recent Instagram video by Filipino travel vlogger Gracie has sparked controversy, showcasing a gritty side of Paris that contrasts with its usual romanticised image. The footage reveals streets littered with garbage and human waste, leaving many travel enthusiasts shocked and sparking debates about cleanliness and public apathy in major tourist destinations.

"Look where you're touching. Paris is breathtakingly beautiful! I mean I've been to Paris over 3 times and I keep falling in-love with it. The architecture, the history, the magic? It's real. But I'd be lying if I didn't say it also smells kinda funky, and the streets can be really dirty.Still worth the trip? Absolutely. Just… maybe don't romanticize it too much," the post read.

Watch the video here:

Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy, highlighting how Indians are often criticised for similar issues, and questioned the double standards surrounding cleanliness and civic sense.

One user wrote, "Yes Paris is beautiful but not that clean ! Look up to the sky and hope you don't step on anything."

Another commented, 'So hatred for India is very obvious. When Indians says, India is dirty and clean based on where you go and travel then no one will support even though India is 5 times bigger than France but when this same this happens in Paris so everyone is defending. "OH, IT DEPENDS WHERE YOU VISIT" Hypocrisy."

A third said, “Every country has a good and bad side.. But they only defame India."

A fourth added, "I studied their one summer and it's rough and dirty and sometimes scary, but man, the culture and experience left a mark. Great city and culture."