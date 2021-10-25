Watch: Groom's Dance With Mom, Mom-In-Law Is The Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

A groom dances with his mother and mother-in-law during his reception in viral footage

The video of a groom dancing with his mother and mother-in-law at his wedding reception hosted has gone viral on the Internet. The man is seen dancing with the two women on the popular song Ladki Badi Anjani Hai from the 1998 blockbuster movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The clip shows the man flanked by the two women as they performed a delightful dance routine. Dressed in a black tuxedo, he appeared to be having a lot of fun with all the attention directed towards their .

Atlanta-based digital content creator Jully Patel shared that it was from her reception and the man dancing to the song was her husband Shahil. She said it was Shahil's idea that he should dance with both their mothers on this song.

“Wedding diaries: The perfect song to do with your mom. They danced to “Ladki Badi Anjani Hai” from KKHH [Kuch Kuch Hota Hai] and my heart melted. Can't wait to share the full, professional dance video. The song was Shahil's idea and he couldn't have chosen better. Posting the full version soon,” the content creator said in the caption. Watch the video here:

Though the clip was posted a few days ago, it has gone viral now with more than 3.12 lakh likes and a whopping 5 million views.

“Beautiful,” said a user.

Another wrote, “How sweet.”

“Wao. So beautiful. Kash main bhi aise nach pau apne bete ki shaddi main [I wish I too be able to dance like this at my son's wedding],” said a person.

A comment read, “I wish my future husband does that too.”

Several others too praised the groom and the women for being a sport and entertaining the guests at the reception.

The hit number was sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. It was composed by musician duo Jatin and Lalit. The lyrics were penned by Sameer Anjaan.