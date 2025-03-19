Video Shows Danish Tourists Picking Up Trash In Sikkim's Yumthang Valley, Internet Reacts

A heartwarming display of responsible tourism has gone viral in North Sikkim. Two Danish tourists were recently spotted picking up trash along the road to Yumthang Valley, setting a remarkable example for fellow travellers and locals alike. A video capturing their thoughtful act was shared on Instagram, inspiring many with their simple yet meaningful gesture.

"Two tourists from Denmark were seen picking up waste material on the way to Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim. Their kind Act of cleaning up the area caught the attention of fellow travellers and locals," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Many on the internet praised the tourists' diligent efforts to demonstrate civic responsibility and highlight the impact of small actions in preserving the natural beauty of tourist destinations. The video has also ignited a heated discussion, with many Indians expressing frustration and disappointment over the lack of civic sense among their fellow citizens.

One user wrote, "We as locals should learn from them. If we contribute a small towards keeping our areas clean we can be the best tourist Destination."

Another commented, "This puts a shame on the tourists who littered in places. Great lesson taught by Danish tourists. Kudos to them."

A third said, "I met this lady yesterday in Yumthang, she told me that your nation is beautiful, keep it clean. such a sweet humble lady she is."

A fourth added, "We should be self-responsible and take responsibility for these things." Yet another wrote, "We should learn from them. It's painful to see people making these places dirty."

In a similar gesture, Akie Doi, a 38-year-old Japanese woman, has been cleaning up Puri Beach in Odisha after falling in love with the place during her first visit in 2022. Inspired by a sense of responsibility and a passion for environmental conservation, Ms Doi has been diligently collecting trash and working to restore the beach's natural beauty.