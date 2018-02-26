Video: Carry-On Bag In Flames, Crew Fights Fire With Water, Juice

The incident was reported on a China Southern Airlines flight to Shanghai on Sunday

A fire broke out in the luggage rack of a China Southern airplane in Guangzhou on Sunday after a portable charger carried by a passenger caught fire during the boarding process. The fire was put out promptly. Passengers have been relocated to another plane. pic.twitter.com/8BzNkxh6rg — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) February 25, 2018

The way they handled that was appalling. — Ben Vaughan (@BenVaughan242) February 25, 2018

Where the hell were the Actual fire extinguishers — Deer flip (@hoggy_c) February 25, 2018

They should have used a proper fire extinguisher! — colin mann (@Colin_UK_GB) February 25, 2018

Shocking treatment of the fire! Aircraft involved is shown to be B-2009, a Boeing 777-300ER, which, at least by European CS-25 standards, should be equipped with at least 4 hand fire extinguishers "conveniently located and evenly distributed". — Philip (@CPKDD) February 25, 2018