Video: Pilot's Daring Sideways Landing At Bristol Airport During Storm

A TUI Airways plane landed sideways during a powerful storm

A pilot executed a daring sideways landing at Bristol Airport in UK during Storm Callum. Caught amidst powerful winds blowing directly across the runway, the pilot managed to land sideways safely, shows a dramatic video going viral on the Internet. The incident took place on October 12, according to the Mirror. Footage shows the shows the TUI Airways plane being swept from side-to-side by the powerful 40-knot crosswinds before landing.

The skillful landing took place in just a little over a minute as the pilot pointed the plane's nose in the direction of the winds and hit the runway sideways.

You can watch the video below:

Pilot completely nails sideways landing in 40-knot crosswinds at Bristol Airport pic.twitter.com/TEB2gCgD96 - China Xinhua News (@XHNews) October 14, 2018

The video has earned the pilot a lot of praise on social media, with many calling the landing 'incredible' and 'perfect'.

Wow! - Gul Panag (@GulPanag) October 14, 2018

Absolutely Brilliant - Asit Ahuja (@asitahuja) October 15, 2018

This was an incredible skillful landing.!! - max paiser (@MaxPaiser) October 14, 2018

Thank you so much for tweeting that! What an amazingly skillful pilot. Kudos! - Sarah Revela (@SREVELAINARCAD1) October 15, 2018

"Aircraft need to compensate for the crosswind otherwise they will be blown off course, they do this by pointing their nose into the direction the wind is coming from, demonstrated perfectly by this crew," explained a YouTube who goes by the name MrAviationGuy, according to The Sun.

Storm Callum has disrupted flights in parts of the UK, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the country.